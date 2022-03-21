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Signs of the Time -The Bear Russia and Eagle US Face Off - Straits of Gibralter - Panama Canal - If Close to Russia?- 031722
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71 views • March 21, 2022
Thanks to Israeli News Live for creating this video.
Signs of the Time -The Bear and Eagle Face Off. Inscribed in the topography of the Earth could be a sign of what will cause the US and Russia to go to blows. That sign lays at the Gibraltar Strait as NASA Images shows the Bear and Eagle facing off could a blockade of this region ignite a Nuclear war?
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Signs of the Time -The Bear and Eagle Face Off. Inscribed in the topography of the Earth could be a sign of what will cause the US and Russia to go to blows. That sign lays at the Gibraltar Strait as NASA Images shows the Bear and Eagle facing off could a blockade of this region ignite a Nuclear war?
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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