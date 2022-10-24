Purebloods - they haven't forgotten about you - DEW from all around and underground target with surgical preciciion
260 views
source - alien.wars on bitchute
Keywords
emf radiationdewtargeted individualsshieldingdumbspurebloods
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos