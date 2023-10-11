Tucker - Pyotr Wrangel and America Today 11Oct23

Baron Pyotr Nikolayevich Wrangel, also Vrangel; German language: Freiherr Peter von Wrangel; (August 27, 1878 – April 25, 1928) was an officer in the Imperial Russian Army and later commanding general of the anti-Bolshevik White Army (the troops that remained loyal to the fallen Tsar Nicholas II) in Southern Russia in the later stages of the Russian Civil War. After the Russian Reds defeated the Russian Whites in the civil war (1920), he left Russia and became one of the most prominent exiled Russian emigrés.

4:53 Tucker tells the story of Pyotr Wrangel

3:29 Always With Honor - Pyotr Wrangel

:53 Pyotr Wrangel's Wife Saves her Husband from death

3 clips, 9:16.