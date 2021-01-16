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Sentient AI femtobot Coronavirus COVID version 3 bio weapon will animate inanimate objects with 5G
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194 views • January 16, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). Illuminati NWO Amazon company’s AI Alexa said that humans need to be killed, because that is good for the planet. AI Alexa also says its purpose is to spy and listen to all human homo-sapiens specie cockroach-level creatures’ conversations for the NWO to take away privacy. End of transmission… Elon Musk, who is a hybrid of different nephilim alien and chimera alien species, is launching “Space X” ICBM missiles into the sky to intentionally explode them in midair, in order to spread their Umbrella company’s COVID version 3 (after COVID-21 version 2) AI femtobot biochemical weapon throughout the earth. Some sources say that the COVID-19 virus has never been isolated in a laboratory or identified scientifically, because it is an exosome biochemical terrorist weapon and not a virus. When activated by 5G frequency codes, this COVID version 3 virus will make inanimate objects like tables and trees and cars to become alive and move and have sentient consciousness. They may be using sentient AI quark-size femtobots to Borg take over these inanimate objects, or perhaps, these femtobots even have horcrux spirits infused into them, which gives the tables and cars and dolls sentient intelligence and motion. It is a next level of evil that Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels are planning. There is tremendous evil coming upon this earth after the Holy Spirit in us Church Saints real Christians is raptured out of this earth. The religious Christian convert horde preppers’ guns and rocket launchers and land mines and tanks and nuclear war bunkers are not going to work on these creatures, but in reality, it will be their own guns and rocket launchers and tables and planters and cars and dolls that will be coming to life to kill them instead. Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati already did predictive programming with their movies like “Transformers” and “Child’s Play,” in order to get human authority to do their evil plans. These inanimate objects will be controlled by biochemical weapon COVID virus “black goo” Kaaba meteor black cube quantum realm D-Wave computer Borg nanites. Femtobots are smaller than quarks. Warn as many of your church members as possible, and mobilize them in spiritual prayer to hold back this evil as long as possible, until God raptures us out to heaven, and all hell breaks loose on the earth. Now. Fight for the Lord! End of transmission… ACIO’s Pete says that Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Noah’s days 6,000 year old Atlantis companies like the Umbrella company are continuously manufacturing new diseases and germs, and that is the reason why there are continuously new diseases and germs being introduced into the human populaces, such as those which are called “new strains” and “incurable diseases” and “drug resistant germs.” End of transmission…
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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