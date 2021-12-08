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Jay Dyer: Elite's Plans of the Last Century Are Being Rolled Out
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647 views • December 08, 2021
Jay Dyer discusses the dystopia we find ourselves in and what he calls the "business phase" of the Great Reset. The elite's overall plan of the last century is being rolled out through managed and staged crises. The initial phases of the global government technocracy arose out of the UN's plans for managing nukes. Elites such as Jacques Attali call it a "planetary empire" of computer dominance. He sees it possible that all nations are on board with the long-term Great Reset agenda, yet that there can exist near-term regional conflicts and wars that can break out. What we can expect next are more of the Cyber Polygon type scenarios. He examines some of the Enlightenment occult and revolutionary philosophies that underpin America and how it eventually became the global implementer of the New World Order. We also discuss whether Bitcoin is a globalist Trojan Horse or a genuine cypherpunk creation.
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Show Notes
Rockefeller Lockstep 2010 https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
Human Augmentation – Dawn of a New Paradigm https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm
Why the Future Doesn't Need Us https://www.wired.com/2000/04/joy-2
Lord Birkenhead's Cosmopolitan forecast https://www.scribd.com/document/36111515/Save-This-for-Your-Children-s-Children-Cosmopolitan-Magazine-Feb-1929
Websites
Jay's Analysis https://jaysanalysis.com
Rokfin https://rokfin.com/jaydyer
Twitter https://twitter.com/Jay_D007
Telegram https://t.me/jaydyer
About Jay Dyer
Jay Dyer is an author, comedian and TV presenter known for his deep analysis of Hollywood, geopolitics, and culture. His graduate work focused on psychological warfare and film and he is the author of two books, Esoteric Hollywood 1 & 2 and the co-creator and co-host of the television show Hollywood Decoded. He has been featured on numerous popular shows and podcasts and in debates with some of the world’s top debaters.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Rockefeller Lockstep 2010 https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
Human Augmentation – Dawn of a New Paradigm https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm
Why the Future Doesn't Need Us https://www.wired.com/2000/04/joy-2
Lord Birkenhead's Cosmopolitan forecast https://www.scribd.com/document/36111515/Save-This-for-Your-Children-s-Children-Cosmopolitan-Magazine-Feb-1929
Websites
Jay's Analysis https://jaysanalysis.com
Rokfin https://rokfin.com/jaydyer
Twitter https://twitter.com/Jay_D007
Telegram https://t.me/jaydyer
About Jay Dyer
Jay Dyer is an author, comedian and TV presenter known for his deep analysis of Hollywood, geopolitics, and culture. His graduate work focused on psychological warfare and film and he is the author of two books, Esoteric Hollywood 1 & 2 and the co-creator and co-host of the television show Hollywood Decoded. He has been featured on numerous popular shows and podcasts and in debates with some of the world’s top debaters.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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