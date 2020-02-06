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#Expose2020 PART 5: Warren Staffer 'No One Gives a F**k About a Pronoun!'
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10 views • February 06, 2020
Project Veritas Action
• Iowa Field Organizer, Warren Campaign, Angel Alicea: “At the End of the Day, We’ve Become the Party That Has Prioritized That (Gender Pronouns) Rather Than Putting Food on the Table for Working Families, and it’s Like, That’s Why We Lose.”
• Angel Alicea: “I Got Called Out for not Having Those (Pronouns) on My Twitter Bio…So I Threw Them in There Just to Satisfy the Folks…It’s Identity Politics, and Again, I Get Called on it for Calling it That…”
• Angel Alicea Reveals Discomfort with Another Warren Staff Member More Prone to Identity Politics: “Paige Was Like: ‘You’re the Only Straight (Person) Here.’ I’m Like Who F**king Cares? I’m not Saying You’re the Only F**king Trans Here or Something…This is What the F**ing Trump People Utilize Against Us Because You (Paige) Say Dumb Sh*t Like That…Because I Like Women, You’re Going to Ostracize Me?”
• Alicea: “I Had to Do a Diversity / Inclusion Training and I'm Like, ‘What Are You Going to Tell Me, You White Liberals, That I Don't Already Know?’”
• Alicea: “The Chair of the Stonewall Caucus, Which is Like the LGBTQ Caucus in the State - Which Has Very Little Credibility, Their Membership is Like Twenty or Thirty People…They Endorse Booker… Because Booker’s Team Was Like ‘Come Here’ with Open Arms Because They (Booker Campaign) Need Anything at This Point…The Main Point is They Endorsed Booker Because We Weren’t Gonna F**king Like, Lay Out a Red Carpet for Them (Stonewall Caucus)…They’re a Liability, Not an Asset in the Long-Term.”
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politicsexpose2020 part 5warren staffer no one gives a fk about a pronounproject veritas action
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