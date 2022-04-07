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IS THIS A SIMULATION? JULY 4TH BUCK-MOON ECLIPSE SIMULATION & DARK STAR SIGHTING?
CJ BLAZE
CJ BLAZE
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- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher...seeking his face!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”

"The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it."
-George Orwell

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