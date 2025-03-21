Do you know how much God loves you? Watch this | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

Join us as we dive deep into the profound truths found in Luke 15 and other powerful scriptures that highlight God's unending love for each of us. Discover how Jesus received sinners, demonstrating that no one is beyond the reach of His grace.





In this uplifting message, we explore:





The significance of being embraced by Jesus in our brokenness.

The powerful imagery of God as our loving Father, rejoicing over our return when we stray.

How you are valued as God’s special treasure, worthy of His relentless pursuit.

The importance of focusing on your relationship with the Father over worldly pursuits.

Encouragement to run to God in times of weakness, knowing His acceptance is immediate and unconditional.





Whether you're feeling lost or just need a reminder of your worth, this video is a heartfelt affirmation that you are cherished by God. Let’s celebrate His love together!





Do you know how much God loves you? Watch this

Prophetic Time | 17 March 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/urmkFu_Nm5Y





Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/is-QL6UmiZA





Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/9x42P87X2nM





Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/E560fYQKkZM





Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/eXNj-ZnDAXk





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290





(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore





https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici





https://tr.ee/SOW









– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit