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Holding the World to Ransom | The Crowhouse
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411 views • July 20, 2021
“Man cannot be reduced to slavery if he is not distorted first. The politician and the priest have been in a deep conspiracy down the ages. They have been reducing humanity to a crowd of slaves. They are destroying every possibility of rebellion in man—and love is rebellion, because love listens only to the heart and does not care a bit about anything else.” - Osho

A Video For The Sheep - This Is How We View You.....Utterly Brainwashed
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-video-for-the-sheep-this-is-how-we-view-you-utterly-brainwashed_MeVnb7y4udZVYi1.html

New South Wales may have to live with Covid restrictions until October
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/new-south-wales-may-have-to-live-with-covid-restrictions-until-october/ar-AAMj51D?ocid=msedgntp

COVID-19 Delta outbreak, woman in her 50s found inside her home
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/nsw-records-fifth-death-from-covid-19-delta-outbreak-woman-in-her-50s-found-inside-her-home/ar-AAMj6oT?ocid=msedgntp

Annastacia Palaszczuk arrives in Tokyo
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/brisbane/annastacia-palaszczuk-arrives-in-tokyo/ar-AAMhBkT?ocid=msedgntp

Gladys Berejiklian denies breaking Sydney lockdown rules
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/gladys-berejiklian-denies-breaking-sydney-lockdown-rules/ar-AAMiN8M?ocid=msedgntp

Devastating Floods Ravage Germany, Belgium | Experts Warn of 'Climatic Catastrophe'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MYZc4k6bkk

Calls for Australians who refuse Covid vaccinations to be BANNED from pubs, restaurants, offices, planes, and even leaving their own homes
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9799635/Covid-19-Australia-Politician-argues-Australians-refuse-jab-banned-public-life.html

Politician argues those who refuse the jab be banned from public life
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/politician-argues-those-who-refuse-the-jab-be-banned-from-public-life/ar-AAMhQ83?ocid=msedgntp

French Face 6 Months In Jail For Entering A Bar Or Restaurant Without A COVID Pass
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/french-face-6-months-jail-entering-bar-or-restaurant-without-covid-pass

New Zealand announces plan to HUNT DOWN the unvaccinated
https://www.brighteon.com/d1fa04ce-07b6-4e83-af89-91a416fdd092

Kamala Harris: "Getting Vaccinated Is The Very Essence" Of Bible's Command To "Love Thy Neighbor"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=f3tjhfwwUj0

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qgn9uaGPEzo4/
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