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IMPORTANT: 8 Weeks to Reverse the Erosion of Fundamental Freedoms (Ireland) | Tracey O' Mahony - Barrister at Law
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10 views • April 14, 2021
Date: 2021/04/12
*Please Share
TD Voting Spreadsheet: https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...
Link to TD Letters:
https://ichr.ie/proposed-extension-of...
Part 3 of the Health Preservation Act must be extended before the 9th of June 2021, failing which all restrictions on freedom (with the exception of mandatory quarantine upon entry into the State) will cease.
We are asking for your support in lobbying TD's to ensure they vote NOT to extend Part 3 of the act.
Please visit the Irish Council for Human Rights website at this link: https://ichr.ie/proposed-extension-of...
and download letters that have been individually drafted to lobby specific TD's, whom we believe are likely or may be persuaded to vote against the extension.
Please share this video because we need thousands and thousands of people to write to their TD's to stand any chance of success in this campaign.
By: Tracey O' Mahony | Barrister at Law
Original url: https://youtu.be/aOeV6AkJZ2g
*Please Share
TD Voting Spreadsheet: https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...
Link to TD Letters:
https://ichr.ie/proposed-extension-of...
Part 3 of the Health Preservation Act must be extended before the 9th of June 2021, failing which all restrictions on freedom (with the exception of mandatory quarantine upon entry into the State) will cease.
We are asking for your support in lobbying TD's to ensure they vote NOT to extend Part 3 of the act.
Please visit the Irish Council for Human Rights website at this link: https://ichr.ie/proposed-extension-of...
and download letters that have been individually drafted to lobby specific TD's, whom we believe are likely or may be persuaded to vote against the extension.
Please share this video because we need thousands and thousands of people to write to their TD's to stand any chance of success in this campaign.
By: Tracey O' Mahony | Barrister at Law
Original url: https://youtu.be/aOeV6AkJZ2g
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