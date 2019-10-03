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How To Get Rid Of Neck Wrinkles? Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Neck Wrinkles Fast
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22 views • October 03, 2019
How To Get Rid Of Neck Wrinkles? Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Neck Wrinkles Fast.
Neck wrinkle is common to the aged people. But some times it happens at early age due lifestyle or some other factors.
These factors include: sun exposure, smoking, poor diet, insufficient sleeping etc are the reason of neck wrinkle neck as well as face wrinkles.
How To Prevent Neck Wrinkles?
Here is an effective home remedy to get rid of neck wrinkle:
You will need:
Olive oil - 1 tablespoon.
Vaseline - 1 teaspoon.
3 vitamin capsules.
Mix the three ingredients in a small bowl.
Heat the bowl in a pot of water content. Then Apply it on your neck and massage gently from bottom to up for two minutes.
Leave it overnight.
Repeat the process every night before sleep for two months.
Neck wrinkle is common to the aged people. But some times it happens at early age due lifestyle or some other factors.
These factors include: sun exposure, smoking, poor diet, insufficient sleeping etc are the reason of neck wrinkle neck as well as face wrinkles.
How To Prevent Neck Wrinkles?
Here is an effective home remedy to get rid of neck wrinkle:
You will need:
Olive oil - 1 tablespoon.
Vaseline - 1 teaspoon.
3 vitamin capsules.
Mix the three ingredients in a small bowl.
Heat the bowl in a pot of water content. Then Apply it on your neck and massage gently from bottom to up for two minutes.
Leave it overnight.
Repeat the process every night before sleep for two months.
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