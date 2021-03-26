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Episode 4 - Question Everything
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20 views • March 26, 2021
Seeing the Unseen Principle 2 - Question Everything
Question with boldness even the very existence of God, because, if there be one, he must more approve of the homage of reason, than that of blind-folded fear.
Counter-productive ways our brains detect patterns that aren't there.
Question with boldness even the very existence of God, because, if there be one, he must more approve of the homage of reason, than that of blind-folded fear.
Counter-productive ways our brains detect patterns that aren't there.
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