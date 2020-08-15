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.. and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers (Isaiah 40:22)
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61 views • August 15, 2020
Proof that Mercury is Close and we Don't Orbit the Sun - Flat Earth
Luke 8:17 For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.
mirrored from:
https://youtu.be/b3rIfpnu2M4
Luke 8:17 For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.
mirrored from:
https://youtu.be/b3rIfpnu2M4
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