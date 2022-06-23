Portlandia Philes #12

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00:51 Biden bike memes
01:24 Aussie scare tactics
01:35 Dr. Robert Malone on EUA
02:47 New pediatric guidelines on sudden infant deaths
04:39 Yes, you're wrong dipshit
05:00 Vapid idiot from CA government on draconian gun laws
06:48 We need more money for the second pandemic we're planning
07:36 DeSantis on mRNA jabs for toddlers
12:12 Fed chair Powell; Inflation not caused by Putin/Ukraine
13:18 Cops don't know the constitution they swore to uphold
13:57 Uvalde hearing on leadership failure
16:26 Russian FM on Zelensky smoking and drinking
17:18 Spike in athlete deaths
19:41 Dr. Fauci aka Dr. Death
20:56 Farmers not allowed to prep
21:50 "Green" certificate trojan horse for digital tyranny, not about COVID
23:19 Naomi Wolf: if you're still vaxxing your kids, that's on you
24:14 J6 Patriot speaking truth to loser cops
24:44 Mayra Flores takes office
27:50 Patel Patriot on the return of Trump