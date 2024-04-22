Create New Account
💢🎥#AOC is explaining the current situation in the US
💢🎥#AOC is explaining the current situation in the US


🔅We cannot go another year with kids not getting food that they need & for children to lose their parents bcs they can't afford insulin or chemotherapy


https://x.com/ApartheidReview/status/1782397024240869810


🔹That's all bcs the US authorities are working for Israel rather than America


#Video

#FreeAmerica

https://twitter.com/ApartheidReview

@ApartheidReview

