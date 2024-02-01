Jim Ball & Alex Zaharov-Reutt on The Chris Smith Show - 31 January 2024

On today's show, Jim Ball discusses the latest Australian politics. Later, Alex Zaharov-Reutt discusses the latest technology news.
GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Jim Ball is an Australian radio personality, formerly broadcasting with the 2GB and 2UE networks in Sydney.
GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Alex Zaharov-Reutt is TechAdvice.Life Editor. He's one of Australia’s best-known technology journalists and consumer tech experts. Alex has appeared in his capacity as a technology expert on all of Australia’s free-to-air and pay-TV networks on all the major news and current affairs programs, on commercial and public radio, and technology, lifestyle, and Reality TV shows. Find out more on https://techadvice.life/ and follow him on Twitter/X: @alexonline888
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.