What makes a strong sourdough starter?

Want to make delicious homemade sourdough bread but aren’t sure how to keep your starter alive? Don’t worry, it’s easier than you think! Whether you’re starting your own sourdough starter from scratch or have one you’re trying to keep going, feeding your starter properly is the key to creating amazing bread. I’ll show you exactly how to keep your sourdough starter healthy and thriving with minimal effort, so you can bake fresh bread whenever you want.

Start by storing your starter in a tall, wide-mouth container. A $20 kitchen scale is a game-changer here—it’s much more accurate than measuring by volume and ensures you get the best results every time.

I usually keep about 150 grams of starter on hand, using 100 grams for bread and 50 grams to feed the starter. Weighing the ingredients by grams will make the whole process faster and easier.

Feeding your starter is simple: add 50 grams of starter, 50 grams of water, and 50 grams of flour. Stir everything together until you have a smooth paste, then cover it with a lid (ventilated for air circulation) and leave it in a warm spot. Feed it daily, and within about four hours, your starter should double in size—indicating it’s ready to use for baking. It’s that easy!

If you don't bake often, you can refrigerate your starter for up to a month. Or, to reduce waste, you can scale down the feeding to as little as a teaspoon of starter, water, and flour. Once you get the hang of it, you'll find it's a quick and simple routine. Start feeding your starter today and enjoy fresh, homemade sourdough bread anytime!

