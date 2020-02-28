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Pizza Esoterica 4 of 8: The Goonies (1985)
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159 views • February 28, 2020
We have not censored the language used in the media clips, and we talk frankly about mature themes, so consider others around you who might hear and take offense.
This time, it's all about pizza and ice cream scenes from 1985's Spielberg classic, The Goonies. In 2011, one of the starring actors, Corey Feldman, blew the whistle on pedophelia as Hollywood's biggest problem. If you can interpret the symbolism in, The Goonies, that claim is easily supported.
Pizza and ice cream is connected with trauma-based sodomy mind control programming themes, like in Spielberg's enormously influential, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, which we addressed in part 3.
This time, it's all about pizza and ice cream scenes from 1985's Spielberg classic, The Goonies. In 2011, one of the starring actors, Corey Feldman, blew the whistle on pedophelia as Hollywood's biggest problem. If you can interpret the symbolism in, The Goonies, that claim is easily supported.
Pizza and ice cream is connected with trauma-based sodomy mind control programming themes, like in Spielberg's enormously influential, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, which we addressed in part 3.
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