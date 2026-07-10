© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's a honkey tonk country dance! Dance everything alright!
Red Brick Road
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, story, direction, production, original lyrics, and AI voice/music
Verse
I signed on the dotted line, it's time for a whole new life
My boots are on, my hair is done, before the ink has dried
I climb into my new red truck, it's time to have some fun
My fit is fire, I'm feeling hot, Hey honkey tonk, here I come
Chorus
Down the red brick road, at the honkey tonk tonight
I'm gonna kick my cares to the curb, I'm gonna dance everything alright
I'm gonna find me a handsome cowboy, who's looking for a rodeo
At the brand new honkey tonk, down the red brick road
Verse
Where are my girls tonight? Where are my ride or die?
Let's tear up the dance floor, let it all hang out, that's right
I know you know how it feels, when good love has gone wrong
Let's burn up this dance floor, let's light up this honkey tonk
Chorus
Down the red brick road, at the honkey tonk tonight
I'm gonna kick my cares to the curb, I'm gonna dance everything alright
I'm gonna find me a handsome cowboy, who's looking for a rodeo
At the brand new honkey tonk, down the red brick road
break
Down the red brick road, at the honkey tonk tonight
I'm gonna kick my cares to the curb, I'm gonna dance everything alright
I'm gonna find me a handsome cowboy, who's looking for a rodeo
At the brand new honkey tonk, down the red brick road
At the brand new honkey tonk,
Down the red brick road