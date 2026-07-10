It's a honkey tonk country dance! Dance everything alright!





Red Brick Road

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, idea, story, direction, production, original lyrics, and AI voice/music





Verse

I signed on the dotted line, it's time for a whole new life



My boots are on, my hair is done, before the ink has dried



I climb into my new red truck, it's time to have some fun



My fit is fire, I'm feeling hot, Hey honkey tonk, here I come





Chorus



Down the red brick road, at the honkey tonk tonight



I'm gonna kick my cares to the curb, I'm gonna dance everything alright



I'm gonna find me a handsome cowboy, who's looking for a rodeo



At the brand new honkey tonk, down the red brick road







Verse

Where are my girls tonight? Where are my ride or die?



Let's tear up the dance floor, let it all hang out, that's right



I know you know how it feels, when good love has gone wrong



Let's burn up this dance floor, let's light up this honkey tonk







Chorus



Down the red brick road, at the honkey tonk tonight



I'm gonna kick my cares to the curb, I'm gonna dance everything alright



I'm gonna find me a handsome cowboy, who's looking for a rodeo



At the brand new honkey tonk, down the red brick road





break





Down the red brick road, at the honkey tonk tonight



I'm gonna kick my cares to the curb, I'm gonna dance everything alright



I'm gonna find me a handsome cowboy, who's looking for a rodeo



At the brand new honkey tonk, down the red brick road



At the brand new honkey tonk,



Down the red brick road