Drink Along w #beerandgear 102: Lexington Brewing & Spirits Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Cocoa Porter 5.0/5*
Published 19 hours ago

buy me a beer link will be up soon@* https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

This is a really well crafted brew. Thanks to whomever sent this recommendation over.

Running 8.0 for the ABV, the IBUs are sub 20 and the SRM is an abyss looking back at you 99 ( lovibond)

Thx for coming by and spending some time w us.

Big 3

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

