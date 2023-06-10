Christian Persecution In Pennsylvania: Man Arrested For Quoting Bible During Evil Rainbow Rally

Stew Peters Show





June 9, 2023





Damen Atkins began quoting scripture at a Pride meeting on a public sidewalk and was arrested in about 60 seconds.

The Lancaster Patriot’s Chris Hume is here to talk about Damon Atkins who was arrested for quoting God’s holy scripture in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The District Attorney dropped the charges thanks to the video and the reporting of the Lancaster Patriot.

The police station was flooded with phone calls after the Lancaster Patriot released the story.

This was a coordinated effort to silence Christians from speaking the truth to LGBT sinners who were attending the Pride event.

The Reading police chief complained at the number of calls they received and claimed they were preventing officers from doing their job.

This is very ironic considering it was the illegal arrest by one of the Police Chief’s own officers that started the controversy in the first place.

The arresting officer’s name is Sergeant Bradley McClure.

The Mayor and Police Chief have both doubled down and are claiming Damen Atkins was being disorderly.

The city of Reading, Pennsylvania has a LGBT liaison in both the Mayor and Police Chief’s office.

Paganism is the new religion of the State and it is celebrating sex crimes against children.

Chris Hume is the author of the book “Vote Christian: Biblical Principles For Voting”.

Buy the book here. https://www.abebooks.com/9798547460463/Vote-Christian-Biblical-Principles-Voting/plp

For more great reporting check out http://LancasterPatriot.com

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2t6jdq-christian-persecution-in-pennsylvania-man-arrested-for-quoting-bible-during.html