The Demon-Rats Destroyed The Greatest Generation's Financial Power...
Golgotha's144,000
Published 2 months ago

     George W. Bush's 2nd Term goal Was to tie social security to the stock market which would have quadrupled their payout by now. Only because the Demon-Rats wanted to preserve the legacy of FDR... This is how little they care about you...

stock marketsocial securitygeorge w bushgreatest generation

