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The Dutch Farmers / South America - Pictures & Warning Signs with guest Harry Booyens
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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24 views • August 10, 2022

https://danhappel.com/the-dutch-farmers-south-america-pictures-warning-signs/

The issue of the Dutch farmers in Holland, is a subject that we have to cover.  Because they are the direct recipients of some of the most evil aspects of U.N. Agenda 21/2030.  They're being put out of business, seeing their entire agriculture industry go down the tubes. 

Holland of all places, the Netherlands, are the number two most traded and greatest economic booster in agriculture in the world behind only the United States.

They've been told by the EU and by the U.N., that they need to end much of their agriculture to meet strict standards that were set up to reduce carbon emissions in Europe by at least 50% in the next seven or eight years.

This is something that is threatening to take the entire Dutch agricultural economy down.  When I say down, I mean making private ownership and small farms a thing of the past.  Of course this is exactly what they intended from the very beginning…

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agenda 2030hollandsouth americaconnecting the dotsdutch farmers
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