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Well, my dear truth seekers, immediately after the end of the temporary truce in the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev, very positive news began to emerge for Russia. Of course, one such news is the successful test of the world's most powerful heavy intercontinental ballistic missile 'Sarmat', capable of completely destroying the United States and other Western countries within minutes. However, the information that has emerged regarding the downing of the Swedish airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft 'Saab 340' by the Russian 5th-generation Su-57 fighter jet is, in my view, of greater significance and importance. ................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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