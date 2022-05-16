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Disobey the Narrative
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20 views • May 16, 2022
This is my debut beta test video for my new channel here on Brighteon and I just talk from the too of my head about the war that is being waged against us by satanists who’ve finally come from the shadows. Be ready to pick up by our sword and defend humanity.
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