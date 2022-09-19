Alex Jones & Dr. Group - Mold Illness -



https://www.bitchute.com/video/yi0whgumYTEF/



__



__



www.banned.video

_

www.survivingtoxicmold.com

_

www.survivingmold.com

_

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1766625



_



https://rumble.com/c/c-1029606



_

www.mcs-aware.org



_







Most of what helped me with severe mold illness is posted in the descriptions of all the videos posted on this channel for free. ♡



The story of my experience with mold illness is very long. I cannot share the entirety of it here.

The reason why i dont have a doctor i can go see is because in 2019 when i was in stage 4 severe fungal infection that developed mostly over about a weeks time i went to the ER having all 13 CIRS clusters of all the symptoms of CIRS , severe tremors, most all the MCS symptoms. They took a few of vials of my blood & gave me a ct scan said they tested it and they said i was fine. That was very unsettling to me because i was absolutely 100% not "fine". They sent me home to perish from mold infection. Then i went to a functional medicine doctor lady that said i was low in vitiman D3 and had leaky gut, she gave me non organic & synthetic supplements that made me feel like i was on crack drugs and other not fun symptoms. I insisted to her that i had mold illness and she told me about the VCS test & surviving toxic mold website but she never said that she could give me tests for mold illness so i never went back to see her because of the great results i got from the supplements that i chose to get due to me watching the alex jones show since before 2015 practicing what Dr. Group teaches since then and i remembered about the mold illness episodes on the alex jones show & started the phaze mold detox diet that compleatly reversed like 100 bad symptoms over the course of about half a year in 2020 theni saw all the crazy stuff going on at the hospitals and after what i went through with mold illness infection & MCS theres no way you could pay me to go to a hospital to be euthanized by "covid protocols". Then i got infected again but with some worse symptoms for another about half year in the winter of 2020 through spring 2021 when j tried my own version of an antifungal biotoxin detox protocol that worked just as good as the phaze mold detox diet protocol. Combining everything i have learned from many many doctors and content creators for many years. Also since December 2019 i have not got a cold or flu since starting to use the mold detox protocols but you can see the descriptions in the previous videos posted on this channel of my experience with "COVID19" & being transmitted on by the moderna frankenshot.





For Educational & Informative Purposes Only, Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician.