Saving Shot or Harmful Hoax? The TRUTH About Gardasil and Cancer

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Cervical cancer is NOT a communicable disease, but children are still given Gardasil despite the risk of major side effects. In this clip, Dr. Judy Mikovits explains how the cervical cancer vaccines are ineffective against cervical cancer, and how you can ensure proper cervical health with natural interventions. Be sure to watch the entire episode to discover the truth about these harmful vaccines, and the best holistic methods for keeping your body disease free.