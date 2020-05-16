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Agenda "PLANDEMIC" - 50 Years In The Making - A Must Watch & Share Video!
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36 views • May 16, 2020
Credits: Rooster's House
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0sH_D8vi-A
Fair Use Law for journalism, education, criticism, and entertainment.
Reference: 17 U.S.C. § 107 - U.S. Code Title 17. Copyrights § 107
Viewers are encouraged to use critical thinking and discernment when viewing the video or documentary contents.
***
World Economic Forum (WEF) – The pandemic Octopus & Tentacles
https://www.weforum.org/
Corona Virus (COVID-19) Pandemic “Simulation Exercise” or Real Life?
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/training/simulation-exercise
Event 201 Meeting
Research: Event 201, Event 21, Agenda 21, Agenda 2021, Agenda 2030
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Event_201
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Deep_politics
John Hopkins Center for Health Security
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/resources/COVID-19/
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/players/index.html
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/news/center-news/2020-01-24-Statement-of-Clarification-Event201.html
“Center for Health Security and partners did (not) make a prediction during our tabletop exercise”
“We are (not) now predicting that the nCoV-2019 outbreak will kill 65 million people”
Rockefeller Foundation Document:
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
What is Martial Law?
https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/Martial+Law
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martial_law
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0sH_D8vi-A
Fair Use Law for journalism, education, criticism, and entertainment.
Reference: 17 U.S.C. § 107 - U.S. Code Title 17. Copyrights § 107
Viewers are encouraged to use critical thinking and discernment when viewing the video or documentary contents.
***
World Economic Forum (WEF) – The pandemic Octopus & Tentacles
https://www.weforum.org/
Corona Virus (COVID-19) Pandemic “Simulation Exercise” or Real Life?
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/training/simulation-exercise
Event 201 Meeting
Research: Event 201, Event 21, Agenda 21, Agenda 2021, Agenda 2030
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Event_201
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Deep_politics
John Hopkins Center for Health Security
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/resources/COVID-19/
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/players/index.html
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/news/center-news/2020-01-24-Statement-of-Clarification-Event201.html
“Center for Health Security and partners did (not) make a prediction during our tabletop exercise”
“We are (not) now predicting that the nCoV-2019 outbreak will kill 65 million people”
Rockefeller Foundation Document:
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
What is Martial Law?
https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/Martial+Law
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martial_law
Keywords
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