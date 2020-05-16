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Agenda "PLANDEMIC" - 50 Years In The Making - A Must Watch & Share Video!
BrightFuture21
BrightFuture21
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36 views • May 16, 2020
Credits: Rooster's House
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0sH_D8vi-A

Fair Use Law for journalism, education, criticism, and entertainment.
Reference: 17 U.S.C. § 107 - U.S. Code Title 17. Copyrights § 107

Viewers are encouraged to use critical thinking and discernment when viewing the video or documentary contents.


***

World Economic Forum (WEF) – The pandemic Octopus & Tentacles
https://www.weforum.org/


Corona Virus (COVID-19) Pandemic “Simulation Exercise” or Real Life?
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/training/simulation-exercise


Event 201 Meeting
Research: Event 201, Event 21, Agenda 21, Agenda 2021, Agenda 2030
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Event_201
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Deep_politics


John Hopkins Center for Health Security
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/resources/COVID-19/
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/players/index.html
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/news/center-news/2020-01-24-Statement-of-Clarification-Event201.html

“Center for Health Security and partners did (not) make a prediction during our tabletop exercise”
“We are (not) now predicting that the nCoV-2019 outbreak will kill 65 million people”

Rockefeller Foundation Document:
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf


What is Martial Law?
https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/Martial+Law
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martial_law
Keywords
police statepandemicagenda 21agenda 2030martial lawworld economic forumcoronaviruscorona virusevent 201plandemicjohn hopkinsbill melinda gates foundation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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