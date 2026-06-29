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Pellet Mill Trial: Two Cottonseed Pelleting Effect Comparison#pelletmill #pelletproduction #jnshare
Chinapelletline
Chinapelletline
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Today, a customer brought cottonseed to the factory for a trial run. We documented the process in detail using two different processing methods, providing a clear demonstration of the different processing states.Let's first look at the crushed cottonseed, which has an even, loose texture.We first put the crushed cottonseed into the pellet mill and observed the appearance of formed pellets and the discharging status. Then we directly fed whole, unprocessed cottonseed into the pellet mill, simultaneously recording the full discharging appearance and pelleting status. Now, viewing more intuitively, there are distinct differences in the appearance of the pellets produced by the two processing methods for your reference. We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years.If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]

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machinemanufacturingjnsharepelletmillpelletproductiontrialrun
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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