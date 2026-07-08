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THIS THURSDAY ON THE HIGHWIRE!
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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The Supreme Court just handed glyphosate liability protection, and Aaron Siri is breaking down exactly what that means for the future of your food supply. The chemical industry can now kill, maim, and injure you and your children with effectively no legal consequence. Del has a solution: he's growing his own, and he's got tomatoes to prove it.


Jefferey Jaxen joins to discuss the Ford plant rehiring the engineers it replaced with robots, and what that says about the limits of automation. And Dr. Andrew Wakefield sits down in-studio to talk about his new novel, “The Bequest,” the story of a family crossing the Oregon Trail with a child with autism, and whether it might one day become a film.


The HighWire, this Thursday at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern. 👇


The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 July 9, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11 AM PT | 2 PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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