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TomTrento on the Trinity Channel: Does Islam Respect Human Rights?
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10 views • April 10, 2021
03.05.2021 - Trinity Channel - Does Islam Respect Human Rights?
Hosted by Tom Trento, Director, The United West
Guests: Walid Shoebat, Former radicalized Muslim/member of the PLO
Nonie Darwish, Former Muslims United Director
Dave Agema, Politician, former member of Michigan House of Representatives
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUni...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunite...
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/http...
Contact: [email protected]
Hosted by Tom Trento, Director, The United West
Guests: Walid Shoebat, Former radicalized Muslim/member of the PLO
Nonie Darwish, Former Muslims United Director
Dave Agema, Politician, former member of Michigan House of Representatives
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUni...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunite...
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/http...
Contact: [email protected]
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