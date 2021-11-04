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Lady Collapses After Booster Jab Ambulance Service Say They Busy & Hang Up!
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1019 views • November 04, 2021
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A lady collapsed outside a vaccination centre after having the booster jab . A passerby tries to call for an ambulance and he is told that they are busy dealing with critical care patients and then they hang up the phone? WHAT... The story does not end there
A lady collapsed outside a vaccination centre after having the booster jab . A passerby tries to call for an ambulance and he is told that they are busy dealing with critical care patients and then they hang up the phone? WHAT... The story does not end there
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