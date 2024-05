EPOCH TV: Facts Matter | These 6 States Are Making It Illegal for Illegal Immigrants to Enter

EPOCH TVย |ย Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | These 6 States Are Making It Illegal for Illegal Immigrants to Enter. ๐—ช๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ป ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป? As the Southern Border crisis continues to spiral out of controlโ€”with illegal immigrants flooding into America, and with no end in sightโ€”youโ€™re beginning to see individual conservative states take matters into their own hands.





Specifically, while individual states donโ€™t have the authority to administer the national border, they do have the authority to administer their own state borders (at least to a certain degree).





As such, weโ€™re now seeing states with conservative leadership pass legislation that prohibits illegal immigrants from entering (or living in) the state.

Itโ€™s basically the exact opposite of sanctuary policies. Because instead of telling illegal immigrants that theyโ€™re welcome there, these laws instead either ban them from even entering the state or, if they do enter the state, they make remaining there significantly more difficult.





Weโ€™re now seeing a vanguard of six states with anti-illegal immigration laws at various stages of the legislative process.





Episode Resources:





๐Ÿ”ต Oklahoma: https://ept.ms/49Yb8nZ





๐Ÿ”ต Tennessee: https://ept.ms/4aWCJaD





๐Ÿ”ต Iowa: https://ept.ms/49Z13ax





๐Ÿ”ต Texas: https://ept.ms/3y8nT1W





๐Ÿ”ต Georgia: https://ept.ms/49XYqWk





๐Ÿ”ต Florida: https://ept.ms/49T2yac