💥 Assault detachments of the 5th Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade named after A.V. Zakharchenko (51st Guards Combined Arms Army, Tsentr Group of Forces) continue to push the enemy out of the buildings used by Ukrainian militants as shelters and set up firing points in them to hold positions.

🎯 As Ukrainian servicemen flee from the battle and refuse to surrender, the separate groups of the AFU are eliminated by artillery fire and strikes of attack FPV drone teams of the Group's Unmanned Systems Forces.

⚡️Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 11, 2025

▪️ During the night, in a massive attack on our rear regions, 31 enemy UAVs were shot down on their approach to Moscow. Footage of the destruction of a chemical plant is emerging from Veliky Novgorod. Numerous enemy drones were flying through the Bryansk region, where 25 UAVs were shot down before midnight. In the evening in Voronezh, the windows and facades of several apartment buildings were damaged.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Kremenchug, Odessa, Krivoy Rog, Zaporozhye, and the Kiev and Cherkasy regions. Power outages are still widespread in Ukraine.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the "North" Group of Forces reported an intensification of offensive actions with the support of aviation, artillery, and TOS systems. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sections, our forces hit the positions and logistics of the AFU in the areas of Ryzhevka and Iskriskovshchina.

▪️ The Belgorod region was subjected to massive strikes from multiple rocket launchers in the evening, and our air defense systems were in operation. As a result of falling debris, a private house in Belgorod was damaged. In the village of Maysky, two cars were hit by shrapnel.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the "North" Group of Forces reports progress in Vilcha and on the Khattnen section. The Russian Armed Forces are operating in the eastern part of Vilcha, clearing out occupied buildings.

▪️ The Seversk area is being cleared of remnants of the AFU. Our troops are consolidating northwest of Zakotnoe.

▪️ In Mirnograd (Dimitrov), the enemy admits the loss of the southern part of the built-up area. The presence of the Russian Armed Forces is already being noted in the central part of the surrounded city.

▪️ On the east of the Zaporozhye region, the "East" Group of Forces is making progress towards the center of Gulyaypole, and intense battles are ongoing. Our forces are using all possible firepower to suppress the enemy.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Alekshinskaya district hospital. Three people were killed. Two people were injured, including a woman. All of them were medical workers.

▪️ In the Black Sea, another act of maritime terrorism by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU): a tanker, the Dashan, was attacked (https://t.me/two_majors/64802) for belonging to the Russian "shadow fleet".

