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Impossible two pressure zones
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37 views • August 21, 2019
Two cloud layers, one being pushed down and rotating anticyclic to the upper layer.
That upper layer in fact moves as one mass, and is bent in an angle that resembles cream sticking to an object. This video is just one of many with different findings of this type as well as showing evidence for a human based sun simulation system, from the patent to actual recordings of those devices in our skies and the coverup with chemtrails and aerosol injections. We will also cover in upcoming videos, why the system is currently failing and thus revealing itself, making it more and more visible and obvious to the general public.
That upper layer in fact moves as one mass, and is bent in an angle that resembles cream sticking to an object. This video is just one of many with different findings of this type as well as showing evidence for a human based sun simulation system, from the patent to actual recordings of those devices in our skies and the coverup with chemtrails and aerosol injections. We will also cover in upcoming videos, why the system is currently failing and thus revealing itself, making it more and more visible and obvious to the general public.
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