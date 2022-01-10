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Pfizer Secures Deals To Continue Genetic Editing Into The Future
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11 views • January 10, 2022
Pfizer Deepens Commitment to Genetic-Drug Future With Deals
https://archive.is/FalmD
PFIZER AND BIONTECH WILL SAVE US FROM SHINGLES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jdvWLv7vdzh6/
Pfizer Pipeline
https://www.pfizer.com/science/drug-product-pipeline
CRAIG VENTER UNVEILS SYNTHETIC LIFE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/khlLL6bEFblP/
Lipid nanoparticles for mRNA delivery
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8353930/
DIVINE IMAGE DESTROYED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGJRBW7mYHVI/
theDTrain on social media:
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Thank you and God bless
https://archive.is/FalmD
PFIZER AND BIONTECH WILL SAVE US FROM SHINGLES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jdvWLv7vdzh6/
Pfizer Pipeline
https://www.pfizer.com/science/drug-product-pipeline
CRAIG VENTER UNVEILS SYNTHETIC LIFE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/khlLL6bEFblP/
Lipid nanoparticles for mRNA delivery
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8353930/
DIVINE IMAGE DESTROYED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGJRBW7mYHVI/
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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