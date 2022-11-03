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https://gnews.org/articles/505773
Summary：11/02/2022 China's food imports this year have fallen sharply compared to last year. The US and the West are promoting activities to decouple the Chinese regime. The CCP wants to be self-sufficient in food to avoid dependence on the rest of the world in this situation.