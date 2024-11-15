Trust in God: He is our Helper Who wants to be with you

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 28, 2024.





Billions of people believe that their own humanistic ways or their religion void of Yeshua, Emmanuel or Jesus Christ will help them. Quite a few individuals believe that they are their own gods while others consult mediums or palm readers or look to the zodiac for guidance in their decision making process. They will look to such nonsense as they refuse to seek God.





As it written in Proverbs 14:12: There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.





However, there is a God in heaven who is there to help you, in Whom you can put your trust in. To those who reject the Christian God Who rules the universe, turn to Christ, put your trust and faith in Him as He is there to help you. God is our helper every second of our lives. He wants you to rely on Him.





In speaking of God the Father, Deuteronomy 32:4 says: He is the Rock, His work is perfect: for all His ways are judgment: a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is He.





In 2 Samuel 22:31, we read: As for God, His way is perfect; the word of the Lord is tried: he is a buckler to all them that trust in him.





Revelation 20:4 shows that true Christians will trust in God even to the point of being beheaded by satan’s Vatican and their minions for NOT worshipping the pope or the Vatican’s SUNday Protestant church image or for NOT accepting the mark of the Vatican beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and WORSHIP, which goes contrary to God’s holy 7th day Sabbath. These faithful and obedient Christian souls will temporarily lose their lives but will be brought back to life at Christ’s return and reign with Christ for a thousand years.





Christ reminds us to NOT fear what man can do to us according to Matthew 10:28 as long as you believe in Christ, have faith in Christ and OBEY Christ and His holy incorruptible written word in the Bible, preferably the King James Bible.





As Christ says in Matthew 10:39: He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for My sake shall find it. You may lose your life for Christ’s sake but you shall be rewarded with eternal life with Christ because of your trust and faith in Him Who truly loves you. Trust in God and you will be with Him for eternity. Amen!





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington