BioGeometry: The Science Of Resonance & Form w/ Doreya Karim

Biogeometry has emerged as both a modern and ancient science that offers to balance the energy-quality of our lives, environment and technology. The applied science of BioGeometry® integrates the universal laws and natural dynamics of living energy systems that have been largely ignored in our modern civilization at the expense of our health and well-being. BioGeometry is based on a Physics of Quality, which includes a growing body of knowledge and scientific research that integrates, rather than divides our world-view, thus narrowing the gap between the energy manifestations of spirituality and science. As the daughter of renown Dr. Ibrahim Karim, Doreya Karim grew up with BioGeometry, and presently serves as the director of BioGeometry Energy Systems Ltd. in Canada, where she heads numerous BioGeometry projects and is a vital player of the BioGeometry research and development team, which aims to reduce all forms of environmental stress on biological systems. Doreya has worked directly under Dr. Ibrahim Karim affording the opportunity to gain experience in applying BioGeometry in numerous fields such as regional environmental electro-smog solutions, architecture and industrial design, music, animal farming and agriculture and serves as co-director of the design department. Doreya is a Building Biology Environmental Consultant (BBEC), with degrees in both Psychology and Graphic Design. Doreya has lectured and taught in over 8 countries, having given over 30 BioGeometry trainings. On this episode we'll go deep into the understanding of Form through Resonance as the key to personal health, humanizing modern technology and how architecture can be used to center the human body.






