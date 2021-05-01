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SARS Covid 2 2019: (Covid-19 vs. Gossip-19) How the Bible Explained Everything In 3rd month 2020...
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210 views • May 01, 2021
he Mask is the Real Killer in the Corona Virus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNR_emnmxH4&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=12
Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=10
2. Masks are bad for you and Coronavirus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJzFlEH3FXI&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=11
3. What About All The Good Viruses We Are Protecting Ourselves Against + A Biblical Health Analysis.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ_1HtL9Vow&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=2
4. Wet Markets & Man's Viral Load Nexus...Immunology Spiritually 101...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abdFcTDx1do&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=18
5. The Left Lying Media Took Trump Rally's Away...Wow Evil is Everywhere...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OopmhgI5Luc&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=4
6. Gossip-19 And The Punishments of God...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOSP5ISFwQQ&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=5
7. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=japODcTvSPM&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=13&t=1508s
8. The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=japODcTvSPM&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=13&t=1508s
9.
144,000 Prison Stories I : Modern Religious Persecution; 2 of 18 Uses of Force To Shave My Beard... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfyh6nUq2B8&;t=69s
10.
Absolute Proof
Please share with everyone you know to save our country!
https://michaeljlindell.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNR_emnmxH4&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=12
Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=10
2. Masks are bad for you and Coronavirus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJzFlEH3FXI&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=11
3. What About All The Good Viruses We Are Protecting Ourselves Against + A Biblical Health Analysis.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ_1HtL9Vow&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=2
4. Wet Markets & Man's Viral Load Nexus...Immunology Spiritually 101...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abdFcTDx1do&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=18
5. The Left Lying Media Took Trump Rally's Away...Wow Evil is Everywhere...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OopmhgI5Luc&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=4
6. Gossip-19 And The Punishments of God...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOSP5ISFwQQ&;list=PLUCmDiFK448hFeQTQu5dWcg81r4DpWV5n&index=5
7. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=japODcTvSPM&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=13&t=1508s
8. The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=japODcTvSPM&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=13&t=1508s
9.
144,000 Prison Stories I : Modern Religious Persecution; 2 of 18 Uses of Force To Shave My Beard... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfyh6nUq2B8&;t=69s
10.
Absolute Proof
Please share with everyone you know to save our country!
https://michaeljlindell.com/
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