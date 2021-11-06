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1st ad for mark of beast translated- Primer propaganda de marca de la bestia
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51 views • November 06, 2021
yup, the first tv ad for the mark of the beast
we are here folks at end times, please, know Jesus as your savoir
si, el primer propagganda de TV para la marca de la bestia
estemos aqui amigos, en el tiempos finales, porfavor, conoser a Jesus como tu salvador
we are here folks at end times, please, know Jesus as your savoir
si, el primer propagganda de TV para la marca de la bestia
estemos aqui amigos, en el tiempos finales, porfavor, conoser a Jesus como tu salvador
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