EPOCH TV | Kevin McKernan on What May Be Causing a Rise in Cancers
EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders with Jan Jekielek

Kevin McKernan Talks COVID Vaccine DNA Contamination, the Monkey Virus SV40 Promoter, and What’s Actually in the Vaccines


"If you have all three of those happening – potentially increased integration risks, white blood cell reduction, and spike protein inhibiting the genes that are meant to clean up this type of problem – the combination of those things certainly could make sense and be tied to the rise in cancer that we are currently seeing."


@JanJekielek

@Kevin_McKernan


FULL VIDEO:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/kevin-mckernan-talks-covid-vaccine-dna-contamination-the-monkey-virus-sv40-promoter-and-whats-actually-in-the-vaccines-5481974?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheChiefNerd&src_src=partner&src_cmp=TheChiefNerd


Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyepoch tvvax injuriesturbo cancers

