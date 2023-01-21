Create New Account
Frankenclotshot linked to 630% increase in Excess Deaths among Children in Europe, risk of death increased by 5100% !!! 2023-01-21
Published a day ago |

All links for the video: Frankenclotshot linked to 630% increase in Excess Deaths among Children in Europe, risk of death increased by 5100% !!!https://drive.google.com/file/d/10w7remf5XmnvcwTNi8jAgBkvks5T52vg/view?usp=sharing


Tragedy Strikes: Covid-19 Vaccine linked to 630% increase in Excess Deaths among Children in Europe – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/01/06/covid-19-vaccine-linked-to-7x-increase-deaths-children-europe/

Children’s risk of Death increases by 5100% following Covid-19 Vaccination compared to Unvaccinated Children according to official ONS data – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/04/27/kids-death-risk-increases-5100percent-covid-vaccination/

Since children were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine deaths among male Children have risen by 86% – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/11/10/deaths-among-male-children-have-risen-by-86-percent-since-offered-covid-vaccine/


Democrat and Republican Committees Unite to Oppose County’s Proposed Carbon Capture Pipeline - Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/01/democrat-and-republican-committees-unite-to-oppose-countys-proposed-carbon-capture-pipeline.html

Analytical Review of Life-Cycle Environmental Impacts of Carbon Capture and Utilization Technologies - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33314601/

Technocratic Dystopia Is Impossible - Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/01/technocratic-dystopia-is-impossible.html

US Judge Orders Boeing In Texas Court Next Week On 737 Max Fraud Conspiracy Charge - Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/01/us-judge-orders-boeing-in-texas-court-next-week-on-737-max-fraud-conspiracy-charge.html

The Expose – Home

https://expose-news.com/page/3/

Expert Doctor confirms 50 Million Americans may have serious Heart Damage due to COVID-19 Vaccination – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/01/20/50m-americans-heart-damage-from-covid-injections/

The lies, myths and billions of dollars being used to remove our rights and freedoms through WHO’s Pandemic Treaty – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/12/23/lies-myths-billions-dollars-pandemic-treaty/

World Council for Health called for a halt to Covid injections 18 months ago – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/12/29/wch-called-for-a-halt-to-covid-injections-18-months-ago/

Keywords
childrencdckidsvaccineenglandincreasegenocidewhoeuropemortalitybill gatesmass murdersidsmodernapfizerastrazenecacovid-19mrnaoffice for national statisticsexcess deathssadsthe exposestoptheshotspopoulation reduction630

