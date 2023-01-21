Frankenclotshot linked to 630% increase in Excess Deaths among Children in Europe, risk of death increased by 5100% !!! 2023-01-21

All links for the video: Frankenclotshot linked to 630% increase in Excess Deaths among Children in Europe, risk of death increased by 5100% !!!https://drive.google.com/file/d/10w7remf5XmnvcwTNi8jAgBkvks5T52vg/view?usp=sharing
Tragedy Strikes: Covid-19 Vaccine linked to 630% increase in Excess Deaths among Children in Europe – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/01/06/covid-19-vaccine-linked-to-7x-increase-deaths-children-europe/
Children’s risk of Death increases by 5100% following Covid-19 Vaccination compared to Unvaccinated Children according to official ONS data – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/04/27/kids-death-risk-increases-5100percent-covid-vaccination/
Since children were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine deaths among male Children have risen by 86% – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2021/11/10/deaths-among-male-children-have-risen-by-86-percent-since-offered-covid-vaccine/
Democrat and Republican Committees Unite to Oppose County’s Proposed Carbon Capture Pipeline - Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/2023/01/democrat-and-republican-committees-unite-to-oppose-countys-proposed-carbon-capture-pipeline.html
Analytical Review of Life-Cycle Environmental Impacts of Carbon Capture and Utilization Technologies - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33314601/
Technocratic Dystopia Is Impossible - Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/2023/01/technocratic-dystopia-is-impossible.html
US Judge Orders Boeing In Texas Court Next Week On 737 Max Fraud Conspiracy Charge - Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/2023/01/us-judge-orders-boeing-in-texas-court-next-week-on-737-max-fraud-conspiracy-charge.html
The Expose – Home
https://expose-news.com/page/3/
Expert Doctor confirms 50 Million Americans may have serious Heart Damage due to COVID-19 Vaccination – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/01/20/50m-americans-heart-damage-from-covid-injections/
The lies, myths and billions of dollars being used to remove our rights and freedoms through WHO’s Pandemic Treaty – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/12/23/lies-myths-billions-dollars-pandemic-treaty/
World Council for Health called for a halt to Covid injections 18 months ago – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/12/29/wch-called-for-a-halt-to-covid-injections-18-months-ago/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.