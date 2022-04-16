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And We Know 04. 16. 22.
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211 views • April 16, 2022
4.16.22: They WANT US GONE! Keep sharing the TRUTH! Digital WARRIORS activated! PRAY!
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: She’s Like Texas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yapf2QvFHfw
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
‘They don't want to fight with us anymore’ - Russian soldier on fight with Ukrainian forces: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21255
New Ad is over the target and will drive left insane: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21257
Unboosted students have internet access slowed on purpose: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21561
VAERS report on 56 year old man lost ability to hold pen and button shirt: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21560
The Devil runs the Show Music industry https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21554
YUVAL NOAH HARARI - Please put me out of my misery - ONCE YOU HACK HUMANS, FREE WILL IS OVER - https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21557
Dont know why folks are having heart attacks all the sudden: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21543
Journalist captures POV footage of the battle for Mariupol: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21523
Ukraine’s Azov Battalion praised by West despite neo-Nazi background: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21521
NBC News: President Biden is trying to label this “Putin’s Price Hike” but a NBC News poll says most Americans are not buying that. Only 6% blame Putin, while most believe Biden’s policies are to blame https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21508
Huge rise in cancer since vax: https://t.me/darkuniverse09/4721
Australian senator says they found things in vax: https://t.me/darkuniverse09/4732
NFL player says they got rid of covid for playoffs:
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11195
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
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★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
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★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
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★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
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you want.
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★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithawk.com/
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
———————————————————
⚡ Get The UltraBright Floodlight That Preppers Love: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (know15) for 15% OFF
————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: She’s Like Texas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yapf2QvFHfw
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
‘They don't want to fight with us anymore’ - Russian soldier on fight with Ukrainian forces: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21255
New Ad is over the target and will drive left insane: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21257
Unboosted students have internet access slowed on purpose: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21561
VAERS report on 56 year old man lost ability to hold pen and button shirt: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21560
The Devil runs the Show Music industry https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21554
YUVAL NOAH HARARI - Please put me out of my misery - ONCE YOU HACK HUMANS, FREE WILL IS OVER - https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21557
Dont know why folks are having heart attacks all the sudden: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21543
Journalist captures POV footage of the battle for Mariupol: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21523
Ukraine’s Azov Battalion praised by West despite neo-Nazi background: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21521
NBC News: President Biden is trying to label this “Putin’s Price Hike” but a NBC News poll says most Americans are not buying that. Only 6% blame Putin, while most believe Biden’s policies are to blame https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/21508
Huge rise in cancer since vax: https://t.me/darkuniverse09/4721
Australian senator says they found things in vax: https://t.me/darkuniverse09/4732
NFL player says they got rid of covid for playoffs:
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11195
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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