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VIRAL VIDEO: FATHER WHO CONFRONTED NY VAXX COMMIES SPEAKS OUT
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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Viral Video: Father Who Confronted NY Vaxx Commies Speaks Out https://rumble.com/vn2xu3-viral-video-black-father-who-confronted-ny-vaxx-commies-speaks-out.html

Quote: "Ray Velez is a free American who, for religious reasons, has chosen against the COVID shots being called "vaccines". When Velez tried to go to a Brooklyn pizza shack, he was confronted by vaccine passport Nazis, and began recording. That video went viral, and Ray joined "The Stew Peters Show" to speak out. Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6

Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://is.gd/0a90Ma

A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX

Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7

The final refutal of virology https://is.gd/p5Qwts

Urgent announcement ! From The Fifth Column (Graphene attack by globalists) https://is.gd/saXrJm ~ Google { graphene site:orwell.city https://is.gd/PPgSMK }

AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/avT1Xm

WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://is.gd/FDnSax

Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/fCba5t - Support the resistance: https://is.gd/ODtL0z

TRWS Talks to Mark Steele. Trws had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G https://is.gd/kWX9eM

Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-operation https://is.gd/laVmHR } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/IS49kV

Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://is.gd/Skpt9x

VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/

Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://is.gd/sXU8BZ

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://is.gd/nceczi

Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx

COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ

Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm

Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://is.gd/W5LBC8

HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2

Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/

Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae https://sites.kowsarpub.com/semj/articles/20490.html

Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }

Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://is.gd/NMbJNG

Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu

Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://is.gd/RlMprU

New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl

Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N

BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf

BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD

BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC

Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7

Mark Steele informs police of 5G in Glasgow Green & COVID-19 The Musical https://is.gd/HWgZHq

Voice for Victoria - Dave Oneegs check in & Queensland showing incredible support ! https://is.gd/HfsK2A

Mark Steele @ StandUpX Sheffield 5th September 2020 & Setting Sheffield police straight https://is.gd/se9xOr

Kate Shemirani and Kevin Corbett outside Downing Street 5th September 2020 (Audio normalized) 1 of 2 https://is.gd/VLtmre

How the police bully and harass Kate Shemirani in London & Unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted https://is.gd/g0yxbj
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vaccinationsnwonazisegregationcoviddepopulations
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