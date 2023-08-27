Create New Account
Black Bears Versus Trail/Game Camera
When we installed a trail/game camera on a tree so we could monitor what black bears were doing to our bear-resistant beehives, we had no idea that the bear would break the camera right off the tree! https://www.beefortressusa.com 800-598-5949  @RealBeeFortress  #ReallySavingTheBees

honey beesblack bearsbear-resistant beehives

