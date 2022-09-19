Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Make Your Computer Faster And Speed Up Your Windows 10 PC in 2022!
131 views
channel image
Flamarketing
Published 2 months ago |

 3. Remove temp files by typing windows r, type temp, select all and delete, repeat with %temp% 4. Remove unwanted services that auto run, type windows r, type MSConfig, go to services, hide all msoft services and start disabling everything else 5. Defragment and optimize drives, change the schedule so that is off, and manually optimize from now on 6. Turn off transparency in personalization, colors 7. Have this Software that will eliminate unnecessary cache and Give more space to run other programs. This Will create an amazing space for other programs and it will also be ensuring unnecessary programs are not running in the background. 


Keywords
computerlaptopwindows10how to make your computer fasterhow to make your pc fasterhow to speed up your computerhow to speed up your pchow to make windows fasterhow to make windows 10 fasterhow to speed up windowsspeed up 2020 in 2020how to increase speedhow to make your computer faster 2020how to speed up your computer 2022how to make windows faster 2022how to make your computer run fasterhow to speed up windows 10

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket