Make Your Computer Faster And Speed Up Your Windows 10 PC in 2022!

3. Remove temp files by typing windows r, type temp, select all and delete, repeat with %temp% 4. Remove unwanted services that auto run, type windows r, type MSConfig, go to services, hide all msoft services and start disabling everything else 5. Defragment and optimize drives, change the schedule so that is off, and manually optimize from now on 6. Turn off transparency in personalization, colors 7. Have this Software that will eliminate unnecessary cache and Give more space to run other programs . This Will create an amazing space for other programs and it will also be ensuring unnecessary programs are not running in the background.

Keywords