Reconstructing Jesus’ Identity: Race, Ethnicity, and Heritage in Historical and Modern Contexts

This article investigates Jesus’ identity by setting aside "Jewish" as a
racial marker, analyzing his 1st-century context and modern
classification through historical, anthropological, and genetic lenses.
From Judea under Roman rule, Jesus’ Levantine roots trace to
Canaanite-related groups, with olive skin and dark features typical of
the region. Ethnically Semitic, he spoke Aramaic and lacked a modern
nationality. Today, his DNA aligns with Levantine peoples like
Palestinians or Syrians, fitting a Middle Eastern category. Culturally,
he embodied a rural Levantine lifestyle. The analysis concludes he was a
1st-century Levantine man, identified today as Middle Eastern, tied to
the Israel-Palestine region.
