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THE GREAT RESET Davos and the Plot to Cancel Trump. (Aug. 2020)
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20 views • April 29, 2021
Michael Matt of Remnant TV Connects the dots and lays it all out in this incredible video... for those who have a difficult time putting the last year together, this will show you the motive so the blatancy of the theft becomes obvious as to who and why. ~JT
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