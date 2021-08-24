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We are not white, so what are we? The key players of the ruling elite
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684 views • August 24, 2021
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dlrTuykvnWqw/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@TheMadHouse:f
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/TheMadHouseOfWisdom
MeWe:
https://mewe.com/i/adamberr
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@themadhouse
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/adbask/
CensorTube: (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCatGmo6gs9PNstJ-7QN1Ndg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adbask
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/themadhouseofwisdom
Music by
https://audionautix.com/">Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com
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